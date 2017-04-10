Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We will arrest militants who killed Policemen, Army captain in Lagos – CP, Owoseni vows

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, has vowed to arrest suspected militants who killed four policemen, an Army captain and a civilian in Ikorodu area of the state. Recall that Ikorodu area of the state was over the weekend thrown into confusion as militants struck at Woodland Estate area, Ishawo, killing four policemen, an […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

We will arrest militants who killed Policemen, Army captain in Lagos – CP, Owoseni vows

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.