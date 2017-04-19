‘We will continue to partner with stakeholders to boost telecoms industry’

By Tare Youdeowei

THE Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has said it will continue to partner with government at all levels, and other stakeholders, in its bid to move the telecoms industry forward.

This was made known by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, at an investment forum of Kaduna State Government, KADINVEST 2.0. Danbatta also noted that the symposium struck a chord with NCC’s strategic vision.

His words, “I would like to congratulate Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, for organizing this timely and commendable forum. It is also of note that the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) has just rated NCC top in the country in terms of institutional work processes.”

Director General of BPSR, Dr. Joe Abah who presented a report and plaque to Danbatta in Abuja, noted that robust business organizational structure, policies and practices that facilitate effective and efficient service delivery, are some of the high points which informed the agency’s decision.

He listed accountabilities and responsibilities for set Standardized Operating Procedure (SOP) manuals of the Commission’s 19 departments. Accurate measurement of responsibilities and performance assigned to staff were the parameters for the evaluation of the Commission. In terms of governance, the Bureau said “NCC strategic objectives are prioritized for potential impact using standardized principles including the balanced score card.”

The post ‘We will continue to partner with stakeholders to boost telecoms industry’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

