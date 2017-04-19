Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“We will keep doing all we can to prevent tragedies like this from happening” – Mark Zuckerberg addresses Facebook Killer

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Mark Zuckerberg very briefly spoke about the man who killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. in a Facebook video over the weekend. Mark spoke to the crowd at his annual F8 Facebook Developers’ Conference on Tuesday (April 18) in San Jose, California. He said, “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Robert Godwin Sr., and we […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.