We will serve with more vigour – Amosun

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has assured of his administration’s commitment to always place the welfare of Ogun citizens on the front burner.

The governor gave the assurance, on Tuesday, while addressing the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists led by its President, Alhaji Waheed Odusile, who came on a courtesy visit to the Governor in his Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta office.

The NUJ leadership also seized the opportunity to formally inform the governor of the union’s decision to honour him with the 2016 Excellence in Leadership Award.

Explaining the rationale for choosing the Ogun State Governor for the award, Odusile said it was in recognition of the giants strides Governor Amosun has recorded in his mission to rebuild Ogun State.

“As journalists, we have gone round the country and we are impressed with the level of development we have seen in Ogun State,” he said.

The Governor who appreciated the Union for recognising him with the award, said it would spur and challenge his administration to do more and serve the state with greater sense of dedication, vigor and vitality.

“I will continue to serve the good people of Ogun State with more dedication, vigour and hardwork,” Governor Amosun said.

According to Adejuwon Soyinka, Senior Special Assistant (Media) Ogun State governor, the governor while speaking assured that his administration would not leave any projects abandoned. He said, “contractors have been mobilized back to site across the state and we promise to complete all projects initiated across the state before the end of our tenure.”

Speaking on the welfare of civil servants in Ogun State, Governor Amosun who promised to offset all outstanding cooperative deductions before the end of the year, revealed that about 6 months of the deductions would be paid from the Paris Club refund the state is expecting.

He also seized the ocassion to announce that the state government has concluded plans to pay the October 2016 salaries of some workers who took part in an illegal strike action last year. Govermor Amosun said the payment would be effected before the commemoration of this year’s Workers Day on May 1.

It will be recalled that the state government evoked the ‘no work, no pay rule’ in response to a politically motivated strike action embarked upon by a section of the labour movement in the state in September 2016.

Speaking earlier, Odusile commended the Governor for the infrastructural development that has dotted the nooks and crannies of the state.

He also appreciated the Governor for hosting the first NUJ Media Summit in 2016.

Alhaji Odusile noted that the Mission to Rebuild Ogun State is already yielding results and helping in the process of creating a desirable future for the gateway state.

