We won’t stop until we bring Chibok girls back – Saraki

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has vowed that Nigeria will not stop its search for the abducted Chibok school girls until they return home. Saraki stated this on the third anniversary of the abduction. He also called for concerted efforts to rescue the over 200 school girls. “I speak on behalf of all Nigerians who truly […]

