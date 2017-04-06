Weightlifting: IWF clears 119 candidates for Bangkok

By George Aluo

World weightlifting governing body, International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has cleared 119 candidates for its elective congress billed for Bangkok in May.

The weightlifting buffs from 72 countries were cleared to contest the election after passing IWF’s eligibility test. The IWF in a release made available to Daily Sunsports disclosed that 37 positions including that of the president of the body are to be contested for.

IWF would after the election have her first ever female vice president, thanks to the modification of the IWF constitution that now has a provision for a female vice president.

At least two women would now be on the executive board of IWF as the constitution stipulates that there would be one other female executive board member outside the female vice president.

The IWF congress billed to run from May 29-30 is being hosted by the Thai Weightlifting Federation in Bangkok.

Incumbent IWF president Tomas Ajan is being challenged by candidates from Qatar, China, Iran, Philippines, Romania and Italy. Six candidates are jostling for the position of secretary general, while 10 are eyeing the position of 1st vice president.

