We’II not succumb to pressure over cc’s probe – Rimingado

Executive Chairman of Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Alhaji Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado says he is not under any pressure to halt the ongoing probe of the emirate council for alleged financial impropriety. He spoke yesterday when he received a certificate of credence for ethical conduct from the executive director, Centre for Ethics and Self […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

