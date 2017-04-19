We’ll Support SWAN To Enhance Sports Devt, IGP Pledges

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has promised to support the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in all its efforts towards the enhancement of sports development in the country.

Idris, while receiving a delegation of the SWAN National Executive Committee (NEC) on a courtesy visit, also canvassed the sports media’s support for the on-going reforms in the force.

Also, he pointed out that the Police Force would be looking forward to an effective partnership with the association, as it prepares for the annual Nigerian Police Games.

“We are ready to partner with your association in its activities and we will support you in all your programmes towards enhancing sports development in this country.

“But, we, also, seek your partnership as we prepare for this year’s Police Games in July. We seek your support, so that you can be fully engaged in the Games,’’ Idris said.

He further said it was heart-warming that ongoing Police reforms were being appreciated, saying the reforms’ success was crucial to the Police Force.

“We are aware that the public’s perception of the Police is very important, and that is why we have been doig a lot in terms of reforms. We therefore need your support in this area in view of your own roles,’’ the IGP said.

