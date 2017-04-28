Pages Navigation Menu

Wells Fargo Championship Field – 2017 Wells Fargo Championship Player List

Posted on Apr 28, 2017

The 2017 Wells Fargo Championship will be hosted at the Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, North Carolina between
Thursday May 4th and Sunday May 7th. The provisional Wells Fargo Championship field has been announced includes 156 players.

The defending champion at the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship, James Hahn, is included in the tournament entry list. The official Wells Fargo Championship player roster will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

Wells Fargo Championship Player List

The Wells Fargo Championship field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players
Thomas Aiken David Hearn Blake Olson
Tyler Aldridge J.J. Henry Rob Oppenheim
Robert Allenby Jim Herman Carlos Ortiz
Byeong-Hun An Justin Hicks Jeff Overton
Stuart Appleby Morgan Hoffmann Greg Owen
Blayne Barber Tom Hoge Martin Piller
Ricky Barnes J.B. Holmes Scott Pinckney
Daniel Berger Charles Howell III D.A. Points
Zac Blair Mark Hubbard Ian Poulter
Jonas Blixt Mackenzie Hughes Patrick Reed
Jason Bohn Trevor Immelman Kyle Reifers
Steven Bowditch Hiroshi Iwata Patrick Rodgers
Scott Brown Matt Jones Justin Rose
Bronson Burgoon Sung Kang Sam Saunders
Jonathan Byrd Martin Kaymer Ollie Schniederjans
Angel Cabrera Michael Kim Adam Scott
Chad Campbell Si Woo Kim John Senden
Paul Casey Whee Kim Webb Simpson
Roberto Castro Kevin Kisner Vijay Singh
Bud Cauley Patton Kizzire Cameron Smith
Alex Cejka Colt Knost Scott Stallings
Kevin Chappell Jason Kokrak Kyle Stanley
Chad Collins Kelly Kraft Brendan Steele
Erik Compton Anirban Lahiri Shawn Stefani
Ben Crane Martin Laird Brett Stegmaier
Brendon de Jonge Scott Langley Henrik Stenson
Bryson DeChambeau Danny Lee Robert Streb
Graham DeLaet D.H. Lee Kevin Streelman
Matt Dobyns Spencer Levin Chris Stroud
Luke Donald David Lingmerth Brian Stuard
Jamie Donaldson Luke List Daniel Summerhays
Ernie Els Andrew Loupe Vaughn Taylor
Harris English Davis Love III Nick Taylor
Derek Ernst Jamie Lovemark Justin Thomas
Matt Every Shane Lowry Michael Thompson
Derek Fathauer Will MacKenzie Brendon Todd
Tony Finau Hunter Mahan David Toms
Rickie Fowler Peter Malnati Ethan Tracy
Jim Furyk Steve Marino Cameron Tringale
Robert Garrigus Ben Martin Tyrone van Aswegen
Lucas Glover Hideki Matsuyama Dawie van der Walt
Fabian Gomez William McGirt Harold Varner III
Andres Gonzales Rory McIlroy Jhonattan Vegas
Retief Goosen George McNeill Camilo Villegas
Jason Gore Phil Mickelson Johnson Wagner
Emiliano Grillo Kelly Mitchum Boo Weekley
Bill Haas Francesco Molinari Steve Wheatcroft
Chesson Hadley Ryan Moore Will Wilcox
Adam Hadwin Corey Nagy Tim Wilkinson
James Hahn Henrik Norlander Mark Wilson
Brian Harman Sean O’Hair Gary Woodland
Padraig Harrington Geoff Ogilvy Bobby Wyatt

