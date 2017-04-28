Wells Fargo Championship Field – 2017 Wells Fargo Championship Player List

The 2017 Wells Fargo Championship will be hosted at the Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, North Carolina between

Thursday May 4th and Sunday May 7th. The provisional Wells Fargo Championship field has been announced includes 156 players.

The defending champion at the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship, James Hahn, is included in the tournament entry list. The official Wells Fargo Championship player roster will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

Wells Fargo Championship Player List

The Wells Fargo Championship field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players Thomas Aiken David Hearn Blake Olson Tyler Aldridge J.J. Henry Rob Oppenheim Robert Allenby Jim Herman Carlos Ortiz Byeong-Hun An Justin Hicks Jeff Overton Stuart Appleby Morgan Hoffmann Greg Owen Blayne Barber Tom Hoge Martin Piller Ricky Barnes J.B. Holmes Scott Pinckney Daniel Berger Charles Howell III D.A. Points Zac Blair Mark Hubbard Ian Poulter Jonas Blixt Mackenzie Hughes Patrick Reed Jason Bohn Trevor Immelman Kyle Reifers Steven Bowditch Hiroshi Iwata Patrick Rodgers Scott Brown Matt Jones Justin Rose Bronson Burgoon Sung Kang Sam Saunders Jonathan Byrd Martin Kaymer Ollie Schniederjans Angel Cabrera Michael Kim Adam Scott Chad Campbell Si Woo Kim John Senden Paul Casey Whee Kim Webb Simpson Roberto Castro Kevin Kisner Vijay Singh Bud Cauley Patton Kizzire Cameron Smith Alex Cejka Colt Knost Scott Stallings Kevin Chappell Jason Kokrak Kyle Stanley Chad Collins Kelly Kraft Brendan Steele Erik Compton Anirban Lahiri Shawn Stefani Ben Crane Martin Laird Brett Stegmaier Brendon de Jonge Scott Langley Henrik Stenson Bryson DeChambeau Danny Lee Robert Streb Graham DeLaet D.H. Lee Kevin Streelman Matt Dobyns Spencer Levin Chris Stroud Luke Donald David Lingmerth Brian Stuard Jamie Donaldson Luke List Daniel Summerhays Ernie Els Andrew Loupe Vaughn Taylor Harris English Davis Love III Nick Taylor Derek Ernst Jamie Lovemark Justin Thomas Matt Every Shane Lowry Michael Thompson Derek Fathauer Will MacKenzie Brendon Todd Tony Finau Hunter Mahan David Toms Rickie Fowler Peter Malnati Ethan Tracy Jim Furyk Steve Marino Cameron Tringale Robert Garrigus Ben Martin Tyrone van Aswegen Lucas Glover Hideki Matsuyama Dawie van der Walt Fabian Gomez William McGirt Harold Varner III Andres Gonzales Rory McIlroy Jhonattan Vegas Retief Goosen George McNeill Camilo Villegas Jason Gore Phil Mickelson Johnson Wagner Emiliano Grillo Kelly Mitchum Boo Weekley Bill Haas Francesco Molinari Steve Wheatcroft Chesson Hadley Ryan Moore Will Wilcox Adam Hadwin Corey Nagy Tim Wilkinson James Hahn Henrik Norlander Mark Wilson Brian Harman Sean O’Hair Gary Woodland Padraig Harrington Geoff Ogilvy Bobby Wyatt

