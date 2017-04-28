Pages Navigation Menu

Wenger: Arsenal scouted Dele Alli

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Sports

Arsene Wenger  has revealed  Arsenal  were keeping tabs on  Dele Alli  before he joined Tottenham.

Wenger

Wenger will tomorrow contest his 50th north London derby – having won on 22 occasions and lost just seven – against a Spurs side featuring Alli, who a number of managers have admitted regret at missing out on signing prior to Tottenham’s £5million swoop in February 2015.

The 67-year-old has previously revealed Arsenal were close to signing some of the world’s most celebrated players at a young age – Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among them – and he confirmed Alli was another prospect the Gunners scouted.

“We watched him many, many times because we watched Milton Keynes a lot,” said Wenger. “He played at Milton Keynes. It’s down the road from here.

“You have to say that he has done extremely well, and he has developed very well into a very complete player. He is dangerous and scores goals – I think he’s scored 16 or 17 goals this year, so it’s absolutely marvellous at his age. They’ve done well to buy him and give him a chance. They deserve credit for that.”

