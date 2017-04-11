Pages Navigation Menu

Wenger avoids Future talks after another humiliating defeat against Crystal Palace

Posted on Apr 11, 2017

Arsene Wenger says his future is not affecting his players but admits their embarrassing 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace is a big worry. Wenger’s contract ends at the end of the current season and he is yet to announce whether he will continue at the helm of the club next season despite been offered a […]

