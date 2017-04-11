Wenger drops Iwobi to Arsenal’s U-23

Alex Iwobi will play no part in Arsenal’s Premier League game away to Crystal Palace on Monday night after he was dropped to the Under-23 side by manager Arsene Wenger.

Iwobi, who has endured a lukewarm season for the Gunners, seems to have paid the price as he played for the under-23s on Monday against Reading’s U23 team at Hogwood Park.

He started the game and played for 90 minutes as Arsenal romped to a 5-2 victory. His participation in the game means he has no chance of playing for the seniors in the Premier League against the Eagles at Selhurst Park.

Iwobi, however, seems to harbour no grudges over the development as he had words of support for the under-fire French manager. “He (Wenger) is a great man in my opinion. I’d like him to stay.

“He’s always helped me and developed me as player. “I don’t think it’s fair the way everybody criticises him. It’s very unfair considering what he’s done,” Iwobi said.

Iwobi has scored three goals in 24 league appearances for Arsenal in the Premier League this season.

The post Wenger drops Iwobi to Arsenal’s U-23 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

