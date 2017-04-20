Wenger: No Arsenal Deal With Kolasinac
Arsene Wenger insists no agreement has been reached for any potential targets, especially Sead Kolasinac.
The Schalke defender has been constantly linked with a move to either Arsenal, Manchester City and AC Milan.
And Wenger is quite adamant no agreement has been reached with 23-year-old Kolasinac, reports claiming so are untrue, according to the Arsenal manager.
“We can deny that story at the moment,” the Arsenal manager said ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City. “Nothing’s been concluded with anybody. I think it’s important we don’t talk about transfers but about the semi-final of the FA Cup.”
