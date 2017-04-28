Exclusive: Arsene Wenger says new 3-4-3 system gets the best from all Arsenal players – SkySports
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
SkySports
|
Exclusive: Arsene Wenger says new 3-4-3 system gets the best from all Arsenal players
SkySports
Arsene Wenger says Arsenal's 3-4-3 system gets the best from all players, and insists he even wanted to introduce it six weeks ago. Arsene Wenger says Arsenal's 3-4-3 system gets the best from all players, and insists he even wanted to introduce it six …
Pochettino Spur's manager looks beyond ending Arsenal hex
Man Utd guarantee: Arsenal and Tottenham can expect this from Mourinho – Carragher
Wenger scoffs at claim Tottenham have overtaken his side
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!