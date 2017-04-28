Pages Navigation Menu

New page in Ankara-Washington ties needed to overcome conflicts of interest

Daily Sabah

New page in Ankara-Washington ties needed to overcome conflicts of interest
Daily Sabah
Underscoring that Washington should show the necessary solidarity with Ankara, Erdoğan said that U.S.'s collaboration with terrorist groups is not acceptable. With relations at a historic low, Ankara and Washington are expected turn a new page in …
Kurds call on US to set up no-fly zone after Turkish attacksAl-Monitor
Dr Lucas on Twitter: "If Trump wants to show that he is against radical Islam, it's time for him to speak out Twitter
Turkish airstrike in Iraq kills 18 Kurdish Peshmerga forcesThe New Arab

