West Africa’s largest sports store opened in Accra – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Apr 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


West Africa's largest sports store opened in Accra
Leading French sports equipment and sportswear company Decathlon has open West Africa's largest sports store at Junction Mall in Accra. The store sits at an impressive 1,250 square metres and stocks over 3,000 products spanning over 40 different sports …

