West Brom join chase for Onyekuru

West Bromwich Albion have joined the queue of clubs keen sign on Nigerian striker, Henry Onyekuru.

Manager Tony Pulis has already instigated discussions over a deal for Gent winger Moses Simon but has Oneykuru high on his list also.

The 19-year-old forward is in the running to be Belgium’s player of the year, alongside Everton target Youri Tielemans of Anderlecht, and has drawn scouts from Liverpool, Southampton, Bournemouth and Celtic.

The Scottish champions tried to sign Onyekuru for £1m in January but his club Eupen wanted £6.8million for the Nigeria international who has scored 12 goals this season and can play on the wing or as a second striker.

Albion manager Pulis has drawn up a list of targets for the summer and his scouting team have watched the likes of Patrick Schick and Milan Skriniar at Sampdoria and Steve Mounie at Montpellier.

The post West Brom join chase for Onyekuru appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

