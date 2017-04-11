West Ham Want Fulham Manager Slavisa Jokanovic If They Decide To Sack Slaven Bilic

West Ham will target Fulham head coach Slavisa Jokanovic if they choose to replace Slaven Bilic this summer.

360nobs understands that West Ham’s board have been increasingly impressed by the Serb’s ability to promote young talent from Fulham’s academy into the first team.

West Ham have been linked with a host of other managers in recent weeks, including Rafa Benitez and Roberto Mancini, but we understand Jokanovic is the one West Ham have pinpointed, if they choose to replace Bilic at the end of this campaign.

Bilic has come under criticism recently as West Ham fail to build on last year’s seventh-placed finish, although the loss of form and subsequent departure of star player Dimitri Payet haven’t helped.

Their narrow victory over fellow strugglers Swansea on Saturday was the Hammers’ first in seven games and eased any relegation fears, they are 14th in the table and eight points ahead of the Swans.

Jokanovic’s Fulham, meanwhile, currently sit one place and two points behind Sheffield Wednesday in the race for the Championship play-offs, after beating Ipswich Town 3-1 on Saturday.

The post West Ham Want Fulham Manager Slavisa Jokanovic If They Decide To Sack Slaven Bilic appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

