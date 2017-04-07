Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Westminster Attack: Death toll Rises to 5

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

One of the victims of last month’s attack on British Houses of Parliament has died in hospital, making her the fifth fatality in the attack, the Metropolitan Police said on Friday. Romanian tourist Andreea Cristea, on a visit to the British capital, died Thursday, detectives investigating the March 22 incident confirmed. After being hit by a […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.