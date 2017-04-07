Westminster Attack: Death toll Rises to 5

One of the victims of last month’s attack on British Houses of Parliament has died in hospital, making her the fifth fatality in the attack, the Metropolitan Police said on Friday. Romanian tourist Andreea Cristea, on a visit to the British capital, died Thursday, detectives investigating the March 22 incident confirmed. After being hit by a […]

