Man questioned after Westminster terror arrest – BBC News
BBC News
Man questioned after Westminster terror arrest
BBC News
A man arrested by armed police near the Houses of Parliament on suspicion of terrorism offences is being questioned by detectives. The 27-year-old was detained on Thursday afternoon as part of an intelligence-led operation. The Metropolitan Police said …
Armed police swooped on terror suspect as he headed for Downing Street with bag packed with knives
London terror suspect smirks after armed cops arrest him with a rucksack full of knives in Westminster
London police arrest terror suspect armed with knives near No. 10 Downing Street
