We’ve eradicated ghost workers, says Enugu Council boss
ENUGU South Local Government Council has disclosed that they have eradicated ghost workers which contributed to huge wage bill and delay in payment of salaries. Transitional chairman of Enugu South local government of Enugu state, Hon. Sunday Ugwu, made this known at the Council secretariat, pointing out that he has eradicated the ghost worker syndrome […]
