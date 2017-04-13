Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘What Have You Learnt In The Past 90 Days From BB Naija?’ – Seun Kuti

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in BBNaija, Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

Seun Kuti, son of late afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo, has shared his candid opinion on the just concluded controversial Big Brother Naija reality TV show. Seun shared his opinion on his Facebook page few days ago. He wrote: I believe that the fact someone from the Niger Delta won the BBA nonsense is very accurate. …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post ‘What Have You Learnt In The Past 90 Days From BB Naija?’ – Seun Kuti appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.