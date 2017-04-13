‘What Have You Learnt In The Past 90 Days From BB Naija?’ – Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, son of late afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo, has shared his candid opinion on the just concluded controversial Big Brother Naija reality TV show. Seun shared his opinion on his Facebook page few days ago. He wrote: I believe that the fact someone from the Niger Delta won the BBA nonsense is very accurate. …

The post ‘What Have You Learnt In The Past 90 Days From BB Naija?’ – Seun Kuti appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

