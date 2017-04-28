What I Exposed When I Was In APC – Fani Kayode Finally Reveals
The Muslim/Muslim ticket was their plan all along and I was the first to expose and oppose it when I was in APC. That is why I left them.
OBJ opposed it too. Saraki did so behind the scenes. El Rufai did NOT oppose a Muslim Muslim ticket. It is just that he didn’t want Tinubu. He wanted Fashola.
I discussed this matter deeply with every single name that I mentioned here when I was with them. The whole thing sickened me.
