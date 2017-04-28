What I Exposed When I Was In APC – Fani Kayode Finally Reveals

The Muslim/Muslim ticket was their plan all along and I was the first to expose and oppose it when I was in APC. That is why I left them.



OBJ opposed it too. Saraki did so behind the scenes. El Rufai did NOT oppose a Muslim Muslim ticket. It is just that he didn’t want Tinubu. He wanted Fashola.

I discussed this matter deeply with every single name that I mentioned here when I was with them. The whole thing sickened me.

The post What I Exposed When I Was In APC – Fani Kayode Finally Reveals appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

