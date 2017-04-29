What I will reveal about Jonathan in my forthcoming book — Bola Tinubu
“Asiwaju is also working on his own book to tell his account of what
transpired.”
The post What I will reveal about Jonathan in my forthcoming book — Bola Tinubu appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!