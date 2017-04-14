What is happening at Arsenal’s board level is not down to me – Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had insisted any discussions the Gunners’ board may be having about his future will not distract him from his job, with the debate about his position showing no sign of stopping.

Wenger’s contract is up at the end of the season and there has been intense speculation about whether the veteran French manager, in post at north London giants Arsenal since September 1996, will carry on.

Poor recent results, including Monday’s 3-0 defeat by a Crystal Palace side battling to avoid relegation, have only fuelled talk about Wenger’s Gunners’ prospects.

Wenger has indicated previously he has made a decision about his Arsenal future but that any public announcement will come from the club.

“What is happening at board level is not down to me,” said Wenger at a news conference on Friday.

“I focus on what is down to me, the performance of the team and what the fans are interested in is the performance of the team.”

Arsenal are sixth in the Premier League table and seven points adrift of a Champions League place, with eight league games left to play this season.

Theo Walcott suggested after the Palace defeat that the Eagles wanted to win more than the Gunners, adding to the pressure being heaped on the 67-year-old Wenger.

But no one in Arsenal’s hierarchy, including the club’s US-based owner Stan Kroenke, has yet said anything in public to suggest Wenger’s position is under threat, for all that some fans have called for him to resign.

And Wenger insisted Friday that results such as Monday’s loss at Selhurst Park had not altered his relationship with Kroenke.

“I believe our relationship has always been the same and that has not changed.”

Wenger, asked if anything had changed regarding his future, replied: “Nothing.”

Arsenal’s next match is away to second-bottom Middlesbrough — whose four league wins are the least by any Premier League club so far this season – on Monday.

The post What is happening at Arsenal’s board level is not down to me – Wenger appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

