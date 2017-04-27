What Patience Jonathan told me about her husband’s govt. – Tambuwal

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has revealed that former First Lady, Patience Jonathan harassed and accused him of plotting to remove her husband from power in 2012. Tambuwal, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives disclosed that the former First Lady accused him of nursing an agenda against the then Jonathan’s government. In […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

