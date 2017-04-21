What’s Her Crime? Actress Genevieve Nnaji Seen Behind Prison Bars | Photo

A photo of a sad and depressed looking Genevieve Nnaji behind bars inside a prison, has emerged online and is generating comments on social media. Multi-award winning Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has taken to her Instagram page on Friday and shared a photo of her looking sad and depressed in what seemed like a jail. …

The post What’s Her Crime? Actress Genevieve Nnaji Seen Behind Prison Bars | Photo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

