What’s The Easiest Way To Boost Your Immune System?

If you haven’t yet felt the onset of the chill in Cape Town brought on by those sneaky northwesterly winds, you are clearly living in a fantasy world.

Because, as they love to point out in Game of Thrones, winter is coming.

But unlike GoT’s winter, ours comes and goes, messing with our immune system and turning it into a snot factory, with allergies, sniffles and those bothersome colds and flu rearing their ugly heads.

And no one likes being sick, nor dealing with a sick person.

To avoid being the person who sniffles in the corner with damp, crumpled tissues strewn around their desk, you need to work on your immune system. After all, it is your body’s number one defence against bacterial and viral invasions.

To help you through these tough times, Health Renewal offered up three major points to combat the most basic of illness.

1 – Boost your body:

Boost your body by giving it all the vitamins and nutrients it requires to fire on all cylinders. Health Renewal offers a unique IV Infusion known as the Super Immune Support Cocktail which has an intravenous dose of vitamins and minerals to enhance your body’s natural defence system and increase energy levels. A ‘cocktail’, it is comprised of Vitamin C, Vitamin B, Magnesium, Manganese, Glutathione, and trace minerals for immune support.

Sounds delicious.

2 – Protect from the inside:

Most illness originates in the gut, this winter protect yourself by incorporating both pre- and pro- biotics as a part of your daily routine both of which prevent bacterial blooms in the gut, cutting off any illness or infection before it even starts.

3 – Supplement your lifestyle:

Each of us lives a unique lifestyle with its own routines. Some of us may work outdoors or exercise outdoors, whilst others have kids and are exposed to more germs than those without. Whatever your lifestyle, Health Renewal’s professionals assist you with choosing a series of supplements to boost your lifestyle and your bodies’ requirements to keep you in optimal health throughout the winter months.

Renewal Institutes around the country host a range of professionals, who can help you with deciding on what is the most appropriate solution to your body.

I mean, wouldn’t it be nice to have a winter without getting sick?

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

