When Entertainment Industry Celebrated Ebenezer Obey At 75

The high point of the ongoing 75th birthday celebration of music legend, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi held penultimate Monday, has come and gone, but the much talk about April 3 event, which marked the 75 years of the ‘Miliki’ maestro eventually became a carnival when the entire entertainment industry stormed Abeokuta to honour Obey.

The event, which commenced with an interdenominational service at the Chapel of Christ the Glorious King (CCGK), Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State, turned to be moments of honour to celebrate the music icon as veterans in the music industry, celebrities, gospel, fuji artistes, among others graced the event. Fellow juju music legend, Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, a.k.a KSA, who was the lead singer of the event was accompanied by other artistes at the event.

Gospel artistes Evangelists Funmi Aragbaye, Tope Alabi, Zion, among other artistes lifted the souls at the service in honour of Obey, while KSA opened the stage with series of his tunes at the OOPL Marquee Event Centre, also at OBJ library, just as the celebrant, who could not resist the rhythms was ushered to by the Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, father of the day on the occasion, former president Olusegun Obasanjo, the chief launcher of the Ebenezer Obey Music Foundation (EOMF), Sir Adebukola Adebutu Kessington, among other dignitaries to the stage.

Music veteran, Dele Abiodun, Y.K. Ajadi; Salawa Abeni, fuji acts, Adewale Ayuba, Obesere, Yinka Ayefele among others thrilled guests respectively. Gospel artistes, Evangelist Joseph Adelakun, popularly known as Ayewa, Bola Are, Dunni Olanrewaju, otherwise known as Opelope Anointing; Esther Igbekele; Wasiu Ayinde, a.k.a K1, Shefiu Alao, Wasiu Alabi, also known as Pasuma; Akin Tofowomo, a.k.a Akin Suga, Big Shef, Ayodel, actresses, Iyabo Ojo, Lizzy Anjorin, among others, made special appearances.

One of the high point of the event was when the son of the music legend, Tolu Obey mounted the stage as he dishes out series of the ‘Miliki tunes’ to the admiration of the celebrant and guests.

The 2-in-1 event was graced by top government functionaries, big in the religious institutions, royal fathers, captains of industries including: the Ogun State executives led by governor Amosun, wife of the Lagos State governor, Mrs Bolanle Ambode, delegate of Lagos State house of assembly led by the speaker, honourable Obasa; the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), General Overseer Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, former president Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ayo Oritsejafor, Founder of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Bishop Wale Oke, pastors and members of Decross Gospel Mission, an arm of Ebenezer Obey Evangelistic ministries, among others.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

