Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

When I Say I Love You, I Mean It – Harrysong Pens Heartfelt Birthday Message To Kcee

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Singer Harrysong, took to IG to pen a heartfelt message to ex- label mate and friend, Kcee, who turned a year older today, April 18, 2017. The Reggae Blues crooner, shared a photo of Kcee then wrote: Wen I say I love u,, I mean it,if I ‘ve ever called you my brother,I meant it,my …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post When I Say I Love You, I Mean It – Harrysong Pens Heartfelt Birthday Message To Kcee appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.