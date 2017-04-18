When I Say I Love You, I Mean It – Harrysong Pens Heartfelt Birthday Message To Kcee
Singer Harrysong, took to IG to pen a heartfelt message to ex- label mate and friend, Kcee, who turned a year older today, April 18, 2017. The Reggae Blues crooner, shared a photo of Kcee then wrote: Wen I say I love u,, I mean it,if I ‘ve ever called you my brother,I meant it,my …
