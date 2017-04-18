When I Say I Love You, I Mean It – Harrysong Pens Heartfelt Birthday Message To Kcee

Singer Harrysong, took to IG to pen a heartfelt message to ex- label mate and friend, Kcee, who turned a year older today, April 18, 2017. The Reggae Blues crooner, shared a photo of Kcee then wrote: Wen I say I love u,, I mean it,if I ‘ve ever called you my brother,I meant it,my …

The post When I Say I Love You, I Mean It – Harrysong Pens Heartfelt Birthday Message To Kcee appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

