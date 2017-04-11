Pages Navigation Menu

When I’m Gone, Please Marry My Wife and Father My Kids – Popular Rapper Tells Manager

Posted on Apr 11, 2017

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, widely known as Rap Doctor,while celebrating his manager birthday, Earl Ankrah, took to Facebook and made a rare plea to him.
The Rap doctor who is married to a beautiful wife and blessed with two children, asked his manager to marry his wife and father his kids when he’s finally gone. Read details below:

The post When I’m Gone, Please Marry My Wife and Father My Kids – Popular Rapper Tells Manager appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

