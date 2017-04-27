While others are throwing insults in Pretoria, we’re celebrating – Zuma – News24
While others are throwing insults in Pretoria, we're celebrating – Zuma
Durban – President Jacob Zuma took a jibe at those protesting against him on Freedom Day, saying they spend "lots of money just to insult a certain party and individual instead of celebrating". The Freedom Movement, which including several opposition …
