Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

While others are throwing insults in Pretoria, we’re celebrating – Zuma – News24

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
While others are throwing insults in Pretoria, we’re celebrating – Zuma – News24

News24

While others are throwing insults in Pretoria, we're celebrating – Zuma
News24
Durban – President Jacob Zuma took a jibe at those protesting against him on Freedom Day, saying they spend "lots of money just to insult a certain party and individual instead of celebrating". The Freedom Movement, which including several opposition …
WATCH: Freedom Movement rally for reclamation of the stateeNCA
Zuma calls for spirit of oneness and non-racial SAEyewitness News
#FreedomDay: Zuma celebrates, but says more should be doneIndependent Online
Nasdaq –Guardian (blog)
all 53 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.