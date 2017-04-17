Whistle-blower Policy: Cleric Calls For Caution

An Abuja-based Islamic cleric, Ustaz Shafiu Badmos, has cautioned Nigerians not to misrepresent the policy of whistle-blowing on fraudulent activities of individuals in the society as backbiting since it was allowed to expose the devilish acts of cheaters and oppressors.

Throwing his weight behind the federal government whistle blowing policy aimed at exposing every fraudulent activity, he said human beings could be saved from the evils of backbiting when they adopted conscious efforts to fear God, verify information obtained, and bury their anger.

Ustaz Badmos spoke yesterday in Abuja at a four-day adult male seminar themed “Between Man and His Soul” organised by the Organisation of Tadhamunul Muslimeen (OTM) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) branch.

Speaking on the lecture titled “Deficiencies of Soul”, the Islamic scholar said any actions done in attempts to change an individual from a bad personality to good one and protect humans from an evil could not be likened to backbiting.

He identified backbiting, gossips and arguments as some of the deficiencies of human soul which must be avoided in our daily activities.

In his lecture entitled “Factors Responsible for Increase and Decrease of Faith”, Imam Abdulganiy Abdulraheem of Gwarinpa Jumua’at Mosque, enjoined Muslims to seek beneficial knowledge, ponder on Allah’s creations, recite Qur’an, remember Allah always and move away from the sins to increase the level of their faith.

