Whistle-blowing policy is fantastic against fighting corruption – Festus Keyamo

Human Rights lawyer and activist, Festus Keyamo, has lauded the whistleblowing policy of the Federal Government as an effective tool in tackling corruption. Keyamo said on Sunday in Lagos that the various revelations about money stashed and abandoned in some places were the positive effect of the whistle blowing. “People are now ready to blow whistle, …

