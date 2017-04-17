Whistle-blowing policy is fantastic against fighting corruption – Festus Keyamo
Human Rights lawyer and activist, Festus Keyamo, has lauded the whistleblowing policy of the Federal Government as an effective tool in tackling corruption. Keyamo said on Sunday in Lagos that the various revelations about money stashed and abandoned in some places were the positive effect of the whistle blowing. “People are now ready to blow whistle, …
The post Whistle-blowing policy is fantastic against fighting corruption – Festus Keyamo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG