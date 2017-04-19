Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Whistle blowing: We are chasing those who stole money – Adeosun

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, has told the World Bank and parliamentarians across the world that the whistle-blowing policy of her ministry has yielded positive results. She said the federal government was currently on the trail of those who looted the nation’s economy dry. She made this comment while speaking at the global parliamentary conference […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Whistle blowing: We are chasing those who stole money – Adeosun

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.