Whistle blowing: We are chasing those who stole money – Adeosun
Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, has told the World Bank and parliamentarians across the world that the whistle-blowing policy of her ministry has yielded positive results. She said the federal government was currently on the trail of those who looted the nation’s economy dry. She made this comment while speaking at the global parliamentary conference […]
