Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

White Man Confesses Love For DJ Cuppy (Photos)

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

While her boyfriend, is busy at night with prayers for the survival of his football club, popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Cuppy is up attending and performing at various gigs. During one of her recent performance at a club, a white fan who had obviously had too much to drink, confessed his love to the …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post White Man Confesses Love For DJ Cuppy (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.