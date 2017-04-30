How Sinzu, one of Nigeria’s most gifted rappers, abandoned music to become an American jailbird – Nigerian Entertainment Today
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
How Sinzu, one of Nigeria's most gifted rappers, abandoned music to become an American jailbird
Nigerian Entertainment Today
A combination of misplaced pride, dodgy dealings and, weirdly enough, bad timing proved Sinzu's undoing. Sauce Kid aka Sinzu in 2012. In 2005, when the rapper known as Sauce Kid released 'Yebariba', a cover of the Remy Ma hit 'Conceited', it seemed …
Sauce Kid Rapper reacts to arrest allegations
Revealed! Nigerian singer, Saucekid in US jail
Home Hot Gist Nigerian Rapper Saucekid AKA Sinzu Reportedly in Prison on Theft Charges, New…
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!