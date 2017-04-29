My life is in danger – Deputy Reps Speaker, Lasun Yussuff cries out – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
My life is in danger – Deputy Reps Speaker, Lasun Yussuff cries out
The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yussuff has alleged of threat to his life for expressing his interest to run for the governorship race of Osun State. Addressing a press conference on behalf of the lawmaker on Saturday …
