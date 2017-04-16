Why Ahmed Musa Divorced His Wife – Family Source Reveals

A family source has revealed some more details why Super Eagles player, Ahmed Musa, divorced his wife Jamila.

According to New Telegraph, the Leicester City forward ended his marriage during the week, after he was arrested for allegedly beating his wife in their home in England. Family sources revealed that the former CSKA Moscow forward and his estranged wife, Jamila, mutually parted ways following irreconcilable differences.

The source said the decision was reached by the two parties after efforts to reconcile them failed. The source added that the player’s decision to marry a second wife was permitted by Islam but was vehemently rejected by Jamila.

“Ahmed loves his wife and would have loved to keep the union especially for the sake of their two children.

“He did everything to make Jamila see reason with him but the woman rejected all overtures.

“Several family members mediated in the crisis but the two parties were not ready to shift positions.

“They constantly had altercations and it was affecting them.

“A lot of things have been said about Ahmed on this matter which is not correct, he is a gentleman and this issue is constantly affecting him even his career.

“The wife insisted she could not cope with another woman but Musa was adamant about going ahead with it.

“He is a devout Muslim and a responsible husband and instead of keeping mistresses he chose to legally marry a new wife as permitted by his religion.

“His own family members and even his mother endorsed his plans and there is no going back.

“Ahmed’s mother was in the UK a couple of times to speak with Jamila to accept his son’s decision but she declined.”

The source further gave details about Musa’s arrest by the UK police and said it was as a result of altercations with his wife but never beat her.

The source said the last heated argument was after Jamila queried Musa for posting the picture of the new lady on his Instagram page and called her ‘my queen’.