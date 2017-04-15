Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Ahmed Musa divorced his wife – Family source

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

More revelations have emerged on why Super Eagles player, Ahmed Musa, divorced his wife Jamila. The Leicester City forward ended his marriage during the week, after he was arrested for allegedly beating his wife in their home in England. Family sources told New Telegraph that the former CSKA Moscow forward and his estranged wife, Jamila, […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Why Ahmed Musa divorced his wife – Family source

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.