Why Ahmed Musa divorced his wife – Family source
More revelations have emerged on why Super Eagles player, Ahmed Musa, divorced his wife Jamila. The Leicester City forward ended his marriage during the week, after he was arrested for allegedly beating his wife in their home in England. Family sources told New Telegraph that the former CSKA Moscow forward and his estranged wife, Jamila, […]
Why Ahmed Musa divorced his wife – Family source
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG