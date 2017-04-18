Why APC may lose governorship position in Kaduna – Shehu Sani
Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, on Tuesday said should the state government continue with its “seeming anti-people’s policy,” the All Progressives Congress, APC, will lose the state during the 2019 election. Addressing journalists shortly after he received a complaint from traders on Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s plan to demolish the famous Kasuwan Barci Market in […]
Why APC may lose governorship position in Kaduna – Shehu Sani
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG