Why Buhari Don’t Want Biafra To Leave Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu’s Wife

The wife to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, Uchechi Kanu has revealed reasons why the Buhari lead Government don’t want Biafra to leave Nigeria.

Uchechi, who made the remark in a video online, described Nigeria as a contraption with its foundation laid by the British.

The wife of the IPOB leader maintained that government was using the resources of the South East to develop other regions at the detriment of Igbo people.

She said, “The British laid the foundation of the contraption called Nigeria, made up of the Biafra people, Oduduwa and Arewa people and these people were all of different culture, religion and believe towards things of life.

“We are all different in everyway and are not actually meant to be together.

“In fact, all the resources in Nigeria is coming from the Biafra land but then they are using the proceeds to develop the Nothern and Southern part. They, government, is using all the resources from Biafra land to give others a better life, whereas, the Biafrans are suffering.

“We don’t have better schools, roads and not even jobs. They just continuously press us down politically and otherwise and is why they don’t want us to leave.

“I will say referendum is not a bad idea but the people need to understand why we want Biafra and when that is done almost everybody is voting out. That is what Nnamdi Kanu is doing, sensitising his people, creating awareness.

“People have come to realise that this is really what it should be, if he stops along the way then it means he has been defeated or he don’t know what he wanted in the first place.

“If you ask for a bread because you are hungry and then you are thrown into jail and released still without the bread, you are still hungry aren’t you? So you still ask for your bread, except you weren’t hungry in the first place.

The post Why Buhari Don’t Want Biafra To Leave Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu’s Wife appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

