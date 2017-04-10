Pages Navigation Menu

Why Buhari is wildly popular in the Muslim North

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

Someone suggested a few weeks ago that Buhari’s irrationally wild popularity in the Muslim north deserves a doctoral dissertation to explain. I disagree. It’s simply a mix of amnesia, emotions, and Muslim clerical tyranny in the north. Nigerians generally have a predilection for sentimentalizing the supposed glories of bygone days. The past is always greener…

