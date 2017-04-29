Why Buhari must resign now – Shehu Sani
The Chairman of the Katsina State Chapter of National Conscience Party, NCP, Abdulmumini Shehu Sani, and a resident of Katsina State has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign and attend to his health issues. Speaking in the state, Sani said Buhari cannot hold Nigerians to ransom with his health condition as there were other […]
Why Buhari must resign now – Shehu Sani
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!