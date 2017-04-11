Pages Navigation Menu

Why Buhari’s successor should come from Northeast, Southeast – Kashim Imam

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A former Presidential Adviser on National Assembly Matters, Alhaji Kashim Imam has advocated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor should come from the South-East or the North-East. He based his opinion on the fact that the two zones “have never produced president”. Imam spoke in Awka during a reception hosted by secretary of the Alhaji Makarfi-led […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

