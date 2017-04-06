Pages Navigation Menu

Why court unfroze Patience Jonathan’s bank account

Posted on Apr 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered that a domiciliary account of ex-first lady, Patience Jonathan, at Skye Bank Plc., reportedly containing $5.9million be unfrozen because she was not a party to the initial case that led to the freezing of the account. The account had hitherto been frozen […]

