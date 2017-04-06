Why court unfroze Patience Jonathan’s bank account
Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered that a domiciliary account of ex-first lady, Patience Jonathan, at Skye Bank Plc., reportedly containing $5.9million be unfrozen because she was not a party to the initial case that led to the freezing of the account. The account had hitherto been frozen […]
Why court unfroze Patience Jonathan’s bank account
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG