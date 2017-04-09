Why diabetes is now rampant –Atuchukwu

By Gilbert Ekezie

Diabetes is a silent killer, which if not controlled, can lead to deadly complications. It has effect on fat and metabolism (diabetic ketoacidosis) because since the hormone insulin, which breaks down glucose is lacking. In uncontrolled cases, the body would start using fat as the fuel source.

According to a medical stakeholder, Mr. Obiora Atuchukwu, if someone is not taking drugs that contain insulin regularly and eventually has fever, diarrhea, vomiting, going through a lot of stress or an alcoholic, he needs to be extra careful about developing ketoacidosis. He explained that, if anyone shows symptoms like gasping, acute pain in the abdomen, dehydration leading to weakness and fainting, vomiting, these are emergencies require urgent medical attention.

Atuchukwu who is the Chief Executive Officer of AKO Group of Companies, sole marketers of Dykure herbal capsule, an Indian ayurvedic formulation explained that diabetes has serious negative effects on the eyes, called diabetic retinopathy.

He noted that the innermost layer of the eye called the retina is affected by ineffective blood glucose control. “The small blood vessels in the retina are damaged and weakened. The early symptom of eye problems related to diabetes is blurred vision and double vision. It can also cause a severe, permanent loss of vision.”

Atuchukwu also said that diabetes increases the risk of developing cataracts and glaucoma as well as kidney problem (diabetic nephropathy). “If you notice swelling in your feet and legs or around your eyes, they are signs that your kidneys might get affected because of the uncontrolled blood sugar levels. Also, if you have hypeartension (high blood pressure), your chance of developing diabetes is higher.”

Atuchukwu stated that some of the nerves, especially around the peripheries like legs, might get affected first, leading to a loss of sensation. “You might not be able to figure out if you’ve had an injury, and it may end up getting infected. Diabetic gangrene, that is, infection of the leg, leading to decay of flesh, can occur, and the leg may have to be amputated.”

Atuchukwu further explained that uncontrolled diabetes can also affect nerves that control the heartbeat, blood pressure, digestion, blood flow to organs etc. leading to erectile dysfunction, loss of bladder control, vision changes, and dizziness. “Diabetes also has an effect on heart. If you are a smoker, have high blood pressure, grossly overweight, have a family history of diabetes or diagnosed with diabetes, you have a greater risk of developing heart disease and may suffer a stroke.”

He posited that any diabetic patient should learn about the complications that would arise because of not taking his medications regularly in addition to having regular medical checkups. “If you are not one, you better work on your lifestyle and diet habits, so that you can prevent the disease. It is unfortunate that diabetes is rampant in Nigeria and Africa and many die of it, due to neglect of natural medicines and foods that have the ability to fight it. Diabetic patients can completely depend on Dykure herbal capsules, and must be patient enough to complete the dosage before the medicine could work well. It is certified to be effective on diabetes and does not have any side effect.”

Share

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

