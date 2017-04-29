Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why DSS Recruitment 2017 Was Lopsided – FG

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

MyNaijaInfo.com

FG Reacts To DSS Recruitment Saga. The federal Government has issued an official statement on the lopsided recruitment made by the Department of state services this week. Brief Analysis of DSS Recruitment So lopsided was the hiring that more people were employed from President Muhammadu Buhari’s Katsina State alone (51) than from all the South-east …

The post Why DSS Recruitment 2017 Was Lopsided – FG appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.