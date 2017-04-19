Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why EFCC cannot fight corruption – Falana

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Human right lawyer, Femi Falana, has said the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) cannot fight corruption adequately. Falana stated this while speaking at a forum organised by the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) in Lagos on Wednesday. The forum had the theme “Perpetual Hearings and Delayed Justice on Corruption Cases in Nigeria: […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Why EFCC cannot fight corruption – Falana

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.