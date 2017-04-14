Why government loses corruption cases (2) by Femi Falana

For some inexplicable reasons, the government has refused to comply with the orders of the ECOWAS Court, the FCT High Court and the federal high court to the effect that former National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki (rtd) be admitted to bail. In a similar situation, the federal high court did not allow the government to arraign Commodore Umar Mohammed until the order admitting him to bail was complied with.

The Buhari administration has directed the anti-graft agencies to ensure that corruption cases are not lost again. It is doubtful if the federal government is aware of the limited capacity of the anti graft agencies. For instance, the ICPC receives an average of 100 petitions daily. The EFCC receives many more petitions from members of the public. Yet, the current EFCC leadership inherited a staff strength of 2,173. Even with the plan to engage 750 more staff the EFCC will still have less than 3000 staff. The implication is that with such a few investigators and prosecutors the success rate of the agency is bound to be extremely limited.

While the concern of President Buhari is appreciated it ought to be pointed out that without adequate funding of the anti graft agencies and motivation of investigators and prosecutors many more corruption cases are going to be lost to accused persons who have access to well prepared and well paid team of lawyers. The British government spent millions of pounds on the investigation and prosecution of a former governor in Nigeria. If the government is genuinely desirous to win corruption cases it should be prepared to invest in the anti-graft agencies. The British government was reported to have spent about £20 million pounds on the investigation and prosecution of a former governor in Nigeria. As a matter of urgency, the government should immediately set aside part of the recovered loot to fund the investigation and prosecution of corruption cases.

Autonomy of anti graft agencies

It was recently reported that the EFCC had submitted a report of the investigation of the criminal diversion of N19 billion from the London/paris Club loan refund by some governors. Other reports of serious economic crimes have also been submitted to the Presidency by the EFCC. It is my submission that the practice of submitting reports of investigation of economic to the Presidency or any other authority should stop as it is not provided for under the EFCC Act. It is not even in the interest of the presidency as it may give the impression that the anti graft agencies are being used to settle political scores. In order to discharge their statutory functions the anti graft agencies should be freed from executive control and interference.

It has been observed that the majority of the board members of the anti graft agencies are appointed from the some ministries and departments of the federal government. It is my humble opinion that the constitution of the boards makes them susceptible to government influence and control. It is therefore suggested that the boards should be composed of nominees of credible civil society organizations like the Nigerian Bar Association, International Federation of Women’s Lawyers (Nigerian Chapter), Nigerian Union of Journalists, Nigeria Labour Congress, the Nigeria Police, Institute of Chartered Accountants, Federal Executive Council and representatives of private anti corruption organizations.

For me there are adequate opportunities within the system to expose and shame corrupt people. A few individuals and NGOs are taking advantage of the openings in the system to expose corruption. SERAP has obtained a court order to compel the federal government to disclose the recovery of looted wealth and assets recovered since May 1999. LEPAD has obtained a court order to compel the National Assembly to disclose the salaries and allowances of all federal legislators. A few other CSOs have secured court orders to compel the disclosure of information on contract sums in respect of certain projects. Since the commitment of the federal government to the anti corruption policy cannot be taken for granted CSOs owe it a duty to mobilize the Nigerian people take over the fight against corruption and own it.

Recovery of looted wealth

In a letter addressed to the Minister of finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun in March 2016, I pleaded with the federal government to recover about $100 billon withheld from the federation account or stolen from the public treasury by local and foreign economic saboteurs. In the letter I sent out the details of the recoverable funds. In particular, I asked that the sum of $30 billion withheld by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) be recovered and paid into the federation account. Apart from acknowledging the receipt of the letter the government has not acceded to my request. However, in the 2016 annual report presented last week at Abuja the National Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI) revealed that the NNPC and NPDC have withheld the sum of $21.7 and N316 billion from the federation account.

On that occasion the NEITI Executive Secretary, Mr. Waziri Adio, recommended to the federal government to recover the amount due and channel it to stimulate the economy. To ensure that the report is not treated with disdain by the federal government I am compelled to call on the AGF to initiate legal proceedings for the recovery of the fund pursuant to section 3 (f) of the NEITI Act, 2007 which imposed a duty on the government to “monitor and ensure that all payments due to the Federal government from all extractive industry companies, including taxes, royalties, dividends, bonuses, penalties, levies and such like, are duly made.”

On the eve of an anti corruption summit in London last year, the then British Prime Minister, Mr. David Cameron described Nigeria as “fantastically corrupt.” President Buhari reacted by requesting the British Government to return the country’s wealth looted and kept in the United Kingdom. Mr. Cameron has since left office without taking up President’s Buhari’s offer. Similarly, the immediate pat President of the United States, Mr. Barack Obama never fulfilled his promise to assist Nigeria in the recovery of her looted wealth. As the beneficiaries of grand corruption will not assist the victims the federal government should set up a team of lawyers to pursue to recovery of the looted wealth warehoused by Western countries and the United Arab Emirates.

Instead of embarking on the aggressive recovery of the looted wealth of the nation and the huge fund withheld from the federation account the federal government has opted to mortgage the destiny of the nation by taking jumbo loans from China, World Bank and African Development Bank for infrastructural development. It has also been reported that talks have reached advanced stage in the negotiations for a loan of $1.4 billion from the International Monetary Bank with dangerous conditionalities including the further devaluation of the beleaguered national currency. The CSOs should mount a vigorous campaign against the pauperization of our people through indiscriminate external indebtedness.

Immunity for corrupt public officials?

President Buhari has said that corruption is fighting back. This is not unexpected given the enormous resources in the soiled hands of the politically exposed persons who have been investigated or charged to court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent and Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission. However, the federal government too has joined the forces of corruption by frustrating the anti graft agencies from prosecuting indicted public officers. Even though the government has repeatedly assured the Nigerian people that there are sacred cows in the fight against corruption the presidency has casually dismissed serious allegations of corruption and abuse of office by certain public officers.

When a serving minister was implicated in the report of the procurement of arms and ammunition the federal government claimed that the probe panel had not concluded its assignment. Was the panel not disbanded thereafter? When a top army officer was accused of buying properties beyond his legitimate income did the Code of conduct Bureau not absolve him without conducting any investigation? When the Senate indicted the Secretary to the federal government, Mr. Babachir David Lawal over his involvement in the criminal diversion of about N200 million set aside to cut grass in the camps of internally displaced persons in the north east region did the federal government not say that he was not given fair hearing!

Over six months ago, seven judges were arrested after the raid of their official quarters by operatives of the State Security Service. Only two of the judges have been charged to court even though the nation was informed by the State Security Service that the government had water tight evidence of corruption against them. Meanwhile, the judge who was alleged to have kept a bribe $2 million in his official residence has not been subjected to any interrogation. Even though his arrest was botched by the governor who was alleged to have given the bribe has the judge been questioned? If there is no evidence to back up the allegations of corruption against the judges why have they not be cleared and allowed to resume duties?

It was announced last year that the NJC has dismissed a judge of the high court of Kano state for allegedly receiving a bribe of N197 million from a litigant and retired a Justice of the Court of Appeal for demanding a bribe of N200 million in an election petition. Why have both of them not been arraigned in court by the Attorny-General of the Federation? It is public knowledge that two senior advocates of Nigeria are currently standing trial in the Lagos high court for allegedly bribing four judges including a Justice of the Court of Appeal. Why has the EFCC refused to charge the indicted judges to court for receiving bribe from both lawyers? I hope it is not true that the indicted judges are not going to be charged to court on ground of primordial considerations!

Conclusion

In x-raying the loss of corruption cases by of the anti-graft agencies it has to be realized that the ruling class did not enact anti corruption laws out of its own volition but due to pressure from the victims of economic and financial crimes and the FATF which had blacklisted the country. Because of the credibility of the EFCC under Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, a number of funding agencies in Western countries contributed to the training of the agency’s investigators and prosecutors. Unfortunately, the EFCC lost its trained and committed personnel when it was taken over by powerful criminal suspects in connivance with a former Attorney-General of the Federation. Under the pretext of fighting corruption in line with the rule of law they castrated the EFCC. It is going to take some time to rebuild the commission because the damage is enormous.

Realising that there are powerful forces in the public service who are currently profiting maximally from corrupt practices the government cannot be relied upon in the fight against the menace of corruption. However, CSOs can take advantage of the political will of the nation’s leadership to push for radical reforms in the fight against of corruption. But in order to promote public accountability CSOs should link up with the labour movement and other popular forces. It is only when that has been achieved that the Nigerian people can frustrate the agenda of the government to shield corrupt members of the ruling class from prosecution. The mobilization cannot afford to wait!

Femi Falana SAN, gave this keynote address at the Training of Trainer Programme under the auspices of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) held in Lagos from April 12-14, 2017)

The post Why government loses corruption cases (2) by Femi Falana appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

